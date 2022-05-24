Lake Mills leads Class 1A field after day 1, 18 holes from state title.

The Lake Mills Bulldogs shot a team 351 to lead the Class 1A state championship race after yesterday’s first day of competition. The 1A golfers are in Ames at the Ames Golf and Country Club.

The Bulldogs were helped by Bennett Berger, the 18-hole leader, firing a +5 76 opening round. Berger started the day with a par on the first three holes. He bogeyed for the first time on hole four, before a par on five and six and bogey again on seven and eight, and par on nine gave him a +3 38 on the front nine. In the afternoon, Berger double bogeyed hole 11, birdied for the first time on number 14, and ended the day with a bogey on number 18, firing a +2 38 on the back.

Bennett is two strokes ahead of Newman Catholic’s Tim Castle, who was on top of the leaderboard for some of the first round. Castle shot a +7 78 to open the championship tournament.

Eight strokes separate the top six golfers on the leaderboard. St. Mary’s, Storm Lake’s Mason Laven is at +8, Daniel Stahl of AGWSR is at +10, Emerson Pratt of Kingsley-Pierson is at +12, and jake Malcom of Fremont-Mills Tabor rounds out the top-6, shooting a +13 84.

The team race is shaping up to be a good one. Lake Mills’ 351 is just one stroke ahead of Akron-Westfield, who closed with a +68 352. East Buchanan came in as a contender – they have work to do today – they’re eight strokes back, shooting an opening-round 359.

Full team scores

Lake Mills +67 351

Akron-Westfield +68 352

East Buchanan +75 359

North Butler +83 367

English Valley +90 374

Don Bosco +92 376

Fremont-Mills Tabor +98 382

Wapello +101 385

The final round of the competition starts at 9:00 AM in Ames. KIOW will have full coverage from Ames later today.