Dennis K. Thovson, 88, of New Providence, N.J. formerly of Berkeley Heights, N.J. passed away on May 15, 2022 at Overlook Medical Center, Summit, N.J.

Graveside services for Dennis will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Oakland Cemetery in Forest City, IA, with Rev. Les Green officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Forest City American Legion. Schott Funeral Homes is assisting the family. Funeral arrangements were under the directions of Paul Ippolito Berkeley Memorial, Berkeley Heights, N.J.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-585-2685