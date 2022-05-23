Christine R. Atwell, 53, of Garner passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 27, 2022, at The Dock, 500 Main Ave., Clear Lake with Rev. Jason Miller officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday at The Dock in Clear Lake. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Christine Atwell Memorial Fund and will be used to establish a college fund for her two daughters.

Christine Roberta Atwell, the daughter of Robert “Buck” and Barbara (Smith) Nonnweiler, was born August 14, 1968, in Britt. She graduated from Garner-Hayfield High School in 1986. Chris continued her education at Spencer School of Business, NIACC, Buena Vista University, and finally Touro University in California with a master’s degree in in higher education. On March 3, 2005, she married a very lucky man named Lance Atwell at Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake. They made their home in Garner where they raised their daughters, Kallie and Lindsey.

She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake.

Those having to say goodbye to her are her loving husband, Lance; her beautiful, smart and funny daughters, Kallie and Lindsey; her mother, Barbara Bierman of Garner; her siblings, Richard Nonnweiler of Garner, Diana Ausborn of Garner, Don (Deb) Risius of Garner, Bonnie (Ken) Ausborn of Garner and Todd (Jane) Risius of Clear Lake; a sister-in-law, Linda (Ken) Ziegler of Oakley, KS; a brother-in-law, Leon (Treva) Atwell of Norton, KS; many nieces and nephews; and her poodles, Elmo and Sid.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert “Buck” Nonnweiler; sister, Cindy Lynch; stepfather, Lawrence Bierman; and parents-in-law, Leroy and Lila Atwell.

