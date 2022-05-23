Book Club Explores the Outermost House

The Winnebago County Conservation Board is offering a fun addition to the spring and summer activities which give virtually anyone the chance to participate. It is the Winnebago County Conservation Board Book Club. Their next meeting is June 14th from 7pm to 8pm. Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls explains that the book they will be discussing is very informative and fun.

Beston is considered one of the foremost nature writers of the 20th century and one of the fathers of the modern environmental movement. It is believed that the book The Outermost House contributed to the designation of the Cape Cod National Seashore.

The club continues to meet online according to Ralls.

Those who would like to participate can contact Ralls at (641) 565-3390 or email her at lralls@winnebagoccb.com. She can help you find the book and get anyone started on an activity they can take anywhere.