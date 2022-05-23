Area Farmers Continue to Work the Fields

Cold, wet weather delayed farmers from getting into the fields this spring, but Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig, says they have been quickly working to catch up.

You may’ve seen lights in the fields late into the night this past week as farmers kept planting after dark.

Niag says it’s the time of year when many farmers put in lots of hours.

The USDA reported a 43% increase in corn planting last week and a 27% increase in bean planting. The numbers for last week will be released today.