Hancock Board to Consider Recycling and Drainage Issues

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning beginning at 9am to first approve a 28E agreement for general assistance administration of nursing and other medical services with the Hancock County Health System.

The board will also hear from Hancock County secondary Roads Engineer Jeremy Purvis on the state of county roads, particularly secondary ones and a possible approval of a resolution authorizing temporary road closures.

The board has been considering for some time the need to change recycling services in the rural areas. They have been asking recycling companies to give the board options on what can be done. Chris LaMont of Midwest Waste will discuss recycling options with the board and how his company can help.

The board has a series of drainage levies which must be certified before they can be implemented. These involve drainage districts which are shared with surrounding counties. They vary in scope from laterals to full drainage systems. The board will consider these beginning at 10:15am.