Graduation Sunday: North Iowa Community Schools Graduate 26

The North Iowa Community Schools will be holding their Commencement Ceremonies beginning at 2pm in the North Iowa High School. Here is the graduating class of 2022.
Nathan,Alan,Doden,12
Brett,Lyle,Doege,12
Emma,Elmira,Duve,12
Dale,Michael,Eliason,12
Jacob,Bradley,Engeseth,12
Cadin,Alan,Fleener,12
Bailee,Madison,Garst,12
Thomas,Russell,Hughes,12
Brock,Darrel,Jensen,12
Luke,Ray,Jensen,12
Parker,Harland,Johnson,12
Devin,Les,Kiel,12
Logan,Jon,Knudson,12
Leah,Rose,Kramersmeier,12
Korra,Mae,Marr,12
Britney,Anna,Mitthun,12
Cole,Jeffrey,Peterson,12
Carl,,Roth,12
Logan,Michael,Sabin,12
Riley,Francis,Sabin,12
Alexander,Michael,Silber,12
Marcos,Jesus,Vega Cervantes,12
Grant,Connor Dennis,Walsh,12
Devin,Charles,West,12
Laura,Renae,Wubben,12
Shayla,Rose,Heetland,12