Graduation Sunday: North Iowa Community Schools Graduate 26

Thursday, May 12th

Humboldt Boys Soccer at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5:30 PM GHV Video Stream

Friday, May 13th

Iowa Falls-Alden Girls Soccer at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5:30 PM GHV Video Stream

Hampton-Dumont-CAL Boys Soccer at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7:30 PM GHV Video Stream

Monday, May 16th

Iowa Falls-Alden Girls Soccer at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5:30 PM GHV Video Stream

Tuesday, May 17th

Newman Catholic Baseball at Forest City 7:30 PM KIOW

Monday, May 23rd

Eagle Grove Softball at Forest City 6:00 PM KIOW

Lake Mills Softball at West Hancock 6:00 PM KHAM

Tuesday, May 24th

Spirit Lake Baseball at Forest City 7:30 PM KIOW

Wednesday, May 25th

Forest City Softball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:00 PM KIOW

West Hancock Baseball at Eagle Grove 7:30 PM KHAM

Thursday, May 26th

Newman Catholic Softball at Forest City 6:00 PM KIOW

Friday, May 27th

North Union Baseball at Forest City 7:30 PM KIOW

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Baseball at West Hancock 7:30 PM KHAM