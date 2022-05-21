STATE TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIP: Day 3 Recap

For the first time in three years, day 3 of the Iowa High School State Track and Field Champions was back to normal. All four classes running nine finals through the day.

We started at 9:00 AM.

2A Girls Sprint Medley – Forest City 17th in 1:55.46

2A Boys Sprint Medley – Belmond-Klemme 11th in 1:36.62

– Clear Lake 22nd in 1:39.63

2A Girls 800m – Addison Doughan, Clear Lake 8th in 2:22.97

– Bethany Warren, Forest City 12th 2:26.03

– Lili Nelson, Forest City 14th 2:26.24

2A Boys 80m – Isaac Swenson, Belmond-Klemme 1:58.93 4th

1A Girls Shuttle Hurdle – Northwood-Kennsett 3rd 1:08.57 Carly Hengesteg, Chloe Costello, Morgan Wallin, Lindsey Moore

2A Girls Shuttle Hurdle – Central Springs 6th 109.89 Georgie Rozell, Karlie Klemesrud, Carly Ryan, Ellyan Ryan

2A Boys 100m – Tate Sander, Belmond-Klemme 2nd 10.79

2A Boys 110m H – Zeke Nelson, Clear Lake 5th 15.24

2A Girls 200m – Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake 6th 26.01

2A Boys 200m – Tate Sander, Belmond-Klemme 3rd 22.11

2A Boys 1600m – Bryce McDonough, Central Springs 4th 4:28.46

– Joey Hovinga, Forest City 12th 4:39.18

2A Girls 1500m – Addison Doughan, Clear Lake 5th 4:53.16

– Lili Nelson, Forest City 6th 4:54.98

1A Boys 4×100 – West Hancock DQ’d

2A Boys 4×100 – Clear Lake 4th in 43.72 LJ Bryant, Titan Schmitt, Jagger Schmitt, Tanner Reimann

2A Boys 4×400 – Clear Lake 8th in 3:29.84 Zeke Nelson, Tanner Reimann, Jaden Wright, Jagger Schmitt