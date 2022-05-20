Ernst Effort to Recognize Women-Owned Small Businesses Passes

This week, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst’s (R-Iowa) resolution to recognize and support female entrepreneurs passed the United States Senate. With more than 94,000 women-owned businesses across the state of Iowa, Ernst led the effort to recognize their meaningful contributions to communities throughout the state and the economy at large.

“Our female entrepreneurs and small business owners have provided countless job opportunities and critical services to communities across Iowa, and for these contributions they deserve to be recognized,”said Senator Joni Ernst, a senior member of the Senate Small Business Committee. “I am thrilled the Senate was able to pass my bipartisan resolution and honor these hardworking women.”

The resolution is cosponsored by Senators Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Ed Markey (D-Mass), James Risch (R-Idaho), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), and Todd Young (R-Ind.), and is backed by the National Association of Women Business Owners.

Senator Ernst has long been a strong advocate for women-owned small businesses. In March, Ernst introduced the Empowering Women in Small Business Act, which seeks to increase access to capital for women-owned small businesses and make sure federal contracting obligations are being met according to existing law. Ernst penned an op-ed last year in the Cedar Rapids Gazette criticizing the federal government for its failure to reach its goal of awarding five percent of all federal contracting opportunities to women-owned small businesses, which has only been met twice since the goal was established in 1994.