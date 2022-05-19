Under Biden, Iowa Families, Farmers Getting Crushed By All-Time High Gas Prices, Ernst Says

As Iowa’s gas prices hit all-time record highs last week, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) grilled President Biden and his administration for continuing their radical climate agenda and refusing to unleash America’s domestic energy at the expense of Iowa families and farmers getting crushed under sky-high costs at the pump.

Ernst said today that America has the means to become energy independent, but instead President Biden is making the choice to put his deranged climate policies ahead of Iowans who are paying the price for gas and diesel.

Ernst has repeatedly called for the Biden administration to increase domestic energy production, including American-made biofuel, and has said that America’s “energy security is national security.”

She’s called for Congress to pass her bill, the Home Front Energy Independence Act, which would replace Russian oil with clean, American-made renewable fuels that are available right now—creating jobs, lowering gas prices, and reducing dependence on our adversaries.