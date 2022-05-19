Tornado Watch Issued for the Broadcast Area

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch in effect for the Cerro Gordo, Humboldt, Franklin, Emmet, Kossuth, Hancock, Winnebago, Worth, and Wright Counties until 10pm.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon into the overnight hours. At this time the main hazards are large hail and damaging winds, but a few tornadoes are also a possibility.

A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for a possible tornado to form. The area is under a very warm air mass that boundaries with a much cooler mass of air to the west. The instability between the two masses may become breeding grounds for severe weather and tornadoes.

Stay with kiow.com and KIOW for the latest in weather conditions, watches, and warnings.