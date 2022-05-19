STATE TRACK AND FIELD: Day 1 Recap

The first day of the state track and field meet in Des Moines has concluded for the evening. Athletes in all four classes braved the heat to compete for state glory.

We started at 9:00 AM with the Lake Mills girls shuttle hurdle team. They ran a PR time of 1:11.76, but that wasn’t enough to get them into the finals.

Later in the morning, the KIOW area saw their first medal of the championships. North Iowa’s Leah Kramersmeier finished 6th in the Class 1A shot put.

North Iowa Logan Sabin finished 22nd in the long jump with a jump of 18′.75

North Iowa had its third and final event just moments later when Gavin Grunhovd finished 16th in the 3200m race with a time of 10:35.52

Lake Mills’ Seth Hermanson was pumped to make it to state and finished 21st in the shot put.

Quinn Harle of West Hancock finished 17th in the long jump event with a high jump of 15’5

The Class 4A and 1A events ended with the boys’ shuttle hurdle. West Hancock ran the best of the local schools but missed the finals as they were disqualified. The Lake Mills team ran 12th in 1:04.59, while Northwood-Kensett ran right behind them – neither qualified for the finals.

In Class 2A and 3A, let’s start first with field events

Central Springs Freshman Kaci Crum finished 23rd in the shot put on her first trip.

Clear Lake’s Reese Brownlee won the Class 2A long jump.

Forest City’s Jessa Swearingen finished 16th in the long jump.

Class 2A running events went like this.

Forest City got their first medal of the championships with junior Lili Nelson – she ran 7th in the 3000m run. Addison Doughan of Clear Lake also ran in that race and finished just ahead of Nelson in 6th.

Central Springs’ Bryce McDonough got his first state track medal by finishing 5th in the 3200m race, while Forest City’s Joey Hovinga got 9th just off the podium in the same race.

Reese Brownlee of Clear Lake and Tate Sander of Belmond-Klemme will race for state titles in the 200m race after finishing top-8 in their prelims.

The Central Spring boys 4x800m relay team finished 10th overall in Class 2A, while Clear Lake finished 12th.

In the 100m races – Forest City freshman Colette Loges finished 23rd overall. Flip to the boys side, GHV’s Owen Pueggel finished 24th. Tate Sander from Belmond-Klemme finished third and qualified for the finals on Saturday.

In the 400m race, Clear Lake Reese Brownlee finished third overall with 58.29 for another medal. On the boys side, Jagger Schmidt finished sixth overall.

The final races of the night were the girls’ shuttle hurdle for 2A and 3A.

Central Spring was the only area team, and they ran a time of 1:09.83 to finish in 8th and qualify for the finals.