Gas Sets a Record High Locally and Across the State

The local and statewide average cost of gasoline rose several more pennies a gallon to set another record Wednesday, but the travel forecast for Memorial Day weekend calls for it to be the busiest in years. Meredith Mitts, spokeswoman for AAA Iowa, says despite the high price to fill the tank, people are ready to get out of the house and down the road.

The motor club says the statewide average for gas is now $4.15 a gallon, the highest price residents have ever paid to fuel up, however, it won’t foil many of our vacation plans.

Besides the high price at the pump, some area travelers are turned off by having to wear masks. While many airlines have eliminated the mask requirement, it would be wise to still pack plenty of them in your carry-on bag.

AAA projects Memorial Day weekend will be the busiest in three years. Reservations for flights, hotels and cruises for Memorial Day weekend are twice as strong as last year’s holiday. While Iowa’s average gas price is $4.15 a gallon, the national average is $4.56, versus the country’s most expensive gas in California at $6.05.