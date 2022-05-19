Britt City Hall Security Cameras May Get Updated

The Britt City Hall is under constant surveillance by security cameras. However, these cameras and equipment have been working for a few years and Mayor Ryan Arndorfer along with the City Council believe that there should be an upgrade.

The analog systems are not as sharp and detail oriented as the newer systems. This meant that the new systems would have a cleared picture of the premises.

The council believed that options should be developed so that all avenues on what to do could be explored.

The newer systems should be installed later this spring or early summer.