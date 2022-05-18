Absentee Voting Period Begins in Iowa

The absentee voting period for the June 7 primary election is now underway. Iowans can vote in-person at their county auditor’s office from May 18 – June 6. This is also the first day county auditors can mail absentee ballots to voters that requested one.

“It’s important to have a voting plan, whether you plan to vote absentee by mail, in person at the county auditor’s office, or at the polls on Election Day,” said Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. “I encourage all eligible Iowans to make their voices heard by voting.”

Iowans who want to vote in person at their area county auditor’s office should check available office hours first.

Iowans who wish to vote by mail must have their request received by their county auditor by Monday, May 23 at 5 p.m. Mailed absentee ballots must be received by your county auditor by Tuesday, June 7 at 8 p.m. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. that day. For more information visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov.