Marla Reding, 60, of Wesley, died Tuesday at Kossuth Regional Healthcare Center in Algona.

A funeral Mass will be held Friday at 10:30 AM at Divine Mercy Parish ~ St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wesley. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Wesley.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 PM Thursday at Divine Mercy Parish ~ St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wesley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Kossuth County Cancer Support Foundation in Marla’s memory.

Oakcrest Funeral Services of Wesley in charge of arrangements.

