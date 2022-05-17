Franz Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Christopher Franz of Leroy, MN, was sentenced on Count 1 “Eluding,” a class D felony, and Count 3 “Operating While Intoxicated-First Offense,” stemming from a traffic stop by the Lake Mills Police Department on July 3, 2021. For Count 1, Franz was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine and prison sentence were suspended, and Franz was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Corrections. For Count 3, Franz was sentenced to serve 2 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $1,250.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. Franz was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations. Franz’s driver’s was revoked by the DOT.