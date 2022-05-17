Forest City will open the baseball season tonight

It’s opening day for the Forest City baseball team. The Indians will open this year’s season with a non-conference matchup with #2 in 1A Newman Catholic.

Things are different this year as the season was moved up an entire week due to the IHSAA and IGHSAU dead week at the end of July.

That’s Forest City head coach Jeff Jerome who is heading into this 17th year as the coach. Along with the loss of a week of practice, the Indians also struggled to find practice time due to weather conditions, but Jerome mentioned that was a problem all coaches faced this year.

As far as the team goes, Forest City lost most of their pitchers due to graduation or family moves. Jerome says some of the underclassmen can pitch innings, but he didn’t have to use them last year.

Jack Thompson and Jaxon Archer saw over 70 at-bats last season as a freshman, while Kellen Moore had over 90 as a sophomore. Jerome says those at-bats are essential for the athlete’s development.

Truman Knudtson was one of the top hitters for the Indians as a junior but at times was shadowed. He will also be a key for the Indians – as will many newcomers.

Several of Forest City’s key ballplayers are still on their spring season – track. The state track and field meet is set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week. So for this first week, those athletes will be competing in multiple sports simultaneously. Though Jerome says, he doesn’t feel that will be a problem.

Forest City was supposed to play their second game of the season against Northwood-Kensett on Thursday, but that game has now been canceled.

Zarren Egesdal will have the first pitch at 7:30 PM tonight, with the pregame show at 7:15 PM. Last night, the Knights started their season with two wins over Denver, 4-1 and 6-0. They had multiple athletes who missed the first game due to district golf but helped the team win the second game. Showing numerous sports can be played simultaneously.