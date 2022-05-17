Beightol Sentenced on Forgery Charges

Dale Beightol, Jr. of Mason City, was sentenced on the charge “Forgery,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on September 29, 2021. Beightol was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 15 years and ordered to pay applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The prison sentence was suspended and Beightol was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.