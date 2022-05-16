Titonka Library to Feature a Trip to New York

Touring through New York City can be sometimes very difficult with the many sites to see and experience. The Titonka Public Library will offer a presentation on New York City on May 26th from 6pm to 7pm. Titonka Head Librarian Damien Strecker will lead the tour.

Strecker learned a lot about the city that never sleeps. From this experience, he can give attendees an insight into the city they wouldn’t get otherwise.

Each part of New York City has its own unique history and as a tour guide it was up to Strecker to get the most out of his understanding of where he was a tour guide.

The presentation is free and will have a number of pictures and illustrations about New York. Those who want more information can call the library at (515) 928-2509.