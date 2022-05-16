HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Official state track entry list and heat assignments

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association CO-ED Track and Field Champions will get underway Thursday at the legendary Drake Stadium in Des Moines. This weekend the IGHSAU and IHSAA announced the start lists and heat assignments for the entire meet – all of the local qualifiers are below.

KIOW will have full coverage of the event. Radio reports will happen live on 107.3 FM. Plus, KIOW will have video interviews posted to this link with runners straight off the track.

CLASS 2A – GIRLS

100m prelims Thursday at 6:30 PM

Heat 1

Colette Loges, Forest City lane 8

200m prelims Thursday 4:20 PM

Heat 3

Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake lane 3

400m prelims Thursday 7:00 PM

Heat 3

Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake lane 4

800m timed finals Saturday 10:40 AM

Section 2

Lili Nelson, Forest City

Bethany Warren, Forest City

Addison Doughan, Clear Lake

1500m Timed Final Saturday 2:52 PM

Addison Doughan, Clear Lake

Lili Nelson, Forest City

3000m Timed Final Thursday 3:20 PM

Addison Doughan, Clear Lake

Lili Nelson, Forest City

400m Hurdles Timed Finals Friday 5:20 PM

Section 2

Bethany Warren, Forest City lane 7

4×100 Shuttle Hurdle prelims Thursday 7:40 PM

Heat 6

Central Springs lane 7

4×100 prelims Friday 6:20 PM

Heat 1

Forest City lane 1

4×200 Timed Finals Friday 4:30 PM

Section 2

Forest City lane 8

Sprint Medley Timed Finals Saturday 9:12 AM

Section 2

Forest City lane 8

Section 3

Clear Lake lane 3

High Jump Finals Friday 4:30 PM

Shae Dillavou, Forest City

Long Jump Finals Thursday 4:30 PM

Flight 1 Finals

Jessa Swearingen, Forest City

Flight 2 Finals

Reese Brownlee, Clear Lake

Shot Put Finals Thursday 2:00 PM

Kaci Crum, Central Springs

Distance Medley Timed Finals Friday 2:40 PM

Section 2

Clear Lake Lane 6

Section 3

Forest City Lane 7

CLASS 1A – Girls

100m Hurdles Prelims Friday 10 AM

Heat 3

Ella Stene, Lake Mills

4x00m Shuttle Hurdle Prelims Thursday 9:00 AM

Heat 5

Lake Mills Lane 7

4×200 Timed Finals Friday 10:50 AM

Section 1

West Hancock lane 5

High Jump Finals Friday 11:30 AM

Avery Eastvold, Lake Mills

Sam Nielsen, North Union

Long Jump Finals Thursday 11:30 AM

Flight 1

Quinn Harle, West Hancock

Discus Finals Friday 9:00 AM

Flight 1

Scout Kohagen, Lake Mills

Shot Put Finals Thursday 9:00 AM

Flight 2

Leah Kramersmeier, North Iowa

CLASS 2A – Boys

100m Prelims Thursday 6:45 PM

Heat 2

Tate Sander, Belmond-Klemme Lane 4

Owen Pueggel, GHV Lane 8

200m Prelims Thursday 4:40 PM

Tate Sander, Belmond-Klemme Lane 4

800m Timed Finals Saturday 11:20 AM

Section 2

Isaac Swenson, Belmond-Klemme Lane 4

1600m Timed Final Saturday 2:22 PM

Joey Hovinga, Forest City

Bryce McDonough, Central Springs

3200m Timed Finals Thursday 3:50 PM

Joey Hovinga, Forest City

4×100 Prelims Friday 6:20 PM

Heat 2

Forest City Lane 1

4×200 Timed Finals Friday 4:00 PM

Section 1

Forest City Lane 6

4×800 Timed Finals Thursday 5:50 PM

Section 1

Central Springs

Distance Medley Timed Finals Friday 5:40 PM

Section 2

Central Springs

Section 3

Belmond-Klemme

High Jump Finals Friday 2:00 PM

Drew Greenwood, Forest City

Dakota Carlson, Forest City

Discus Finals Friday 4:30

Colby Krustsigner, Forest City

CLASS 1A – BOYS

3200m Timed Finals Thursday 10:10 AM

Gavin Grunhovd, North Iowa

110m Hurdles Prelims Friday 9:40 AM

Heat 3

Mitchell Smith, West Hancock Lane 8

4×100 Prelims Friday 1:00 PM

Heat 1

West Hancock

4x200m Timed Finals Friday 10:20 AM

Section 1

Lake Mills Lane 1

4×400 Prelims Friday 2:10 PM

Heat 1

West Hancock lane 1

Long Jump Finals Thursday 9:00 AM

Logan Sabin, North Iowa

Discus Finals Friday 11:30 AM

Wyatt Helming, Lake Mills

Shot Put Finals Thursday 11:30 AM

Seth Hermanson, Lake Mills

Shuttle Hurdle Prelims

Heat 5

Lake Mills Lane 1

West Hancock Lane 3