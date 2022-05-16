Guth on the Potential Approval of the Budget

The Iowa State Legislature is continuing to discuss certain aspects of the structure of the budget for the next year. One of these is how taxation will be done in the coming years. State Senator Dennis Guth stated that legislators are trying to get that done in this session.

A long-term goal by Governor Kim Reynolds is the elimination of the state income tax. Before that can happen, the legislature must agree on a number of items and that includes this session which is taking longer to adjourn than in sessions past.

Guth has heard the outcries from constituents regarding the construction of carbon pipelines through farm properties. Being one of those affected as well, he has a vested interest in the eminent domain issue surrounding the controversy.

Both the House and Senate of the Iowa Legislature remain in session as these measures are being considered and a consensus is reached.