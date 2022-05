Former ISU back Breece Hall feels at home with New York Jets

Former Iowa State running back Breece Hall feels the New York Jets offense is a good fit for him. The two-time Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year was taken by the Jets in the second round of last month’s NFL Draft. Hall went through the Jets’ rookie mini-camp.

Hall says the Jets have a “running back friendly” offense

Hall says his goal is to contribute as a rookie.