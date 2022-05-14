North Iowa Outdoors: Learn to Hunt Program Opens Registration

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a six-month workshop to teach skills needed to hunt, field dress and cook white-tailed deer to individuals who have little to no archery hunting experience.

This workshop consists of archery practices in the summer, a fall workshop and hunting opportunities throughout Iowa’s archery season. All sessions are led by instructors that possess the experience to teach skills necessary to become efficient archers and bowhunters.

“For those interested in the challenge of bow hunting as a means of sourcing their own protein, this program provides the opportunity to learn the skills and knowledge it takes to do it all yourself,” said Jamie Cook, Hunter Education coordinator with the Iowa DNR.

Participants will spend the summer becoming proficient with compound bows provided by the Iowa DNR. As summer progresses, they’ll also learn basic strategies for hunting deer such as proper equipment, where to hunt, safe shooting practices, and tree stand placement.

During the fall, the focus shifts to how to field dress, clean and cook deer from professional butchers and local chefs.

The course will be hosted in Ames, Altoona, Council Bluffs and Iowa City and is geared for participants 21 and older. Applications will be accepted beginning May 10 for all locations. Once accepted, participants will be invited to register for the course. The course cost is $150 which includes essential course supplies and archery loaner equipment. Applications will be accepted through July 8.

For more information and to begin the application process, go to 2022 Field to Fork Application: https://forms.gle/ fz2mpSLCz9zHdQpC9. Early registration is encouraged as space is limited.

The program is provided through a partnership with Raised at Full Draw, The Iowa Bowhunters Association, Turkeyfoot Folks School and other various local partners and archery retailers. It is part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.