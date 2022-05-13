Northwood 1A State Qualifying Meet: West Hancock sends two relays to state, Lake Mills and North Iowa will have to wait and see

This season especially, Class 1A will be a wait-and-see game for hundreds of athletes around the state, including a few in North Iowa. In Class 1A, only the first-place finisher gets an automatic bid to the state meet, meaning those that finish second, third, and some fourths will have to wait until all state qualifying meets have concluded to know if they’ve earned an at-large bid.

Only two KIOW coverage area teams finished first at last night’s SQM in Northwood. The West Hancock 4x100m team of Jaxen Peterson, Evan Ford, Kellen Smith, and David Smith. The Eagles also qualified in the 4x400m relay with Peterson, Ford, Braden Walk, and Kellen Smith.

The rest of the area athletes will have to wait until Saturday to know if they’ve made the cut. That’s because not all the Class 1A SQM ran last night due to the weather – the rest will run today.

KIOW will have a complete story with all of the area qualifiers when the start lists are released.