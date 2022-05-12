West Hancock Schools Ramp Up for Graduation

The West Hancock Community School District will honor the Class of 2022 with a graduation ceremony at 2pm on Sunday at the West Hancock High School in Britt. The final day of classes for the undergraduates is Friday May 20th. Shortly after that, the schools will tackle a number of projects, according to West Hancock School Superintendent Wayne Kronemann. The largest of these planned projects is the new greenhouse at the high school.

The tornado that hit the Kanawha area last month also affected the district’s middle school roof.

Kronemann believes the work will commence on the elementary school roof in Britt.