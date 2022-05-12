Tornado Watch TORNADO WATCH - Faribault County MN  - Freeborn County MN
Feenstra, House Republicans Demand President Biden Immediately Address Infant Formula Crisis

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 hours agoLast Updated: May 12, 2022

Today, amid a crisis-level infant formula shortage in the United States, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) joined his House Republican colleagues in demanding that President Biden end his liberal agenda and take the infant formula shortage seriously.

Feenstra also highlighted his legislation – the Formula Act – with Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-OK) that will protect the health of American children and ensure that Iowa families can find the critical formula that their infants need.

Currently, the United States does not import foreign infant formula because the FDA does not have interchangeable standards in place to regulate foreign formula to ensure it complies with U.S. health code and regulations. This legislation would codify standard regulations for infant formula, allowing America to safely import foreign infant formula to complement domestic production, particularly during times of severe shortage like American families are now facing.

