Absentee Ballots Available for the Primary Election

Karla Weiss, Commissioner of Elections announces that absentee ballots for the June 7, 2022, Primary Election are now available in the Auditor's Office. Voters may register and vote in the Auditor’s office during regular office hours, Monday through Friday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm, and on specified dates listed below. Reminder – Voter Pre-registration deadline is at 5:00 pm, Monday, May 23, 2022.

Each request for an absentee ballot must contain one voters name, driver’s license or pin number,

resident address, and mailing address (if different from the resident address), date of birth, election requesting the absentee ballot for, party affiliation and signature of the person requesting a ballot. State forms can be downloaded from the Secretary of State website:

http://sos.iowa.gov/elections/electioninfo/absenteeinfo.html. If you are requesting a ballot by mail it must be received no later than Monday, May 23 at 5:00 pm. This enables the Auditor’s office to mail the ballots in a timely manner. Send written requests to the Auditor's office, 126 S. Clark Street, Forest City, Iowa, 50436.

Additional hours open:

Monday, May 23, 2022, open 8:00 am to 5:00 pm – Deadline to register and be listed in the Election Day registers, also the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail.

Friday, June 3, 2022, open 8:00 am to 5:00 pm – Deadline for Absentee Affidavit review

Saturday, June 4, 2022, open 8:00 am to 4:00 pm – In-person voting and returning absentee ballots.

Monday, June 6, 2022, open 8:00 am to 4:30 pm – Last day for In-person voting at the Auditor’s

Office.

Tuesday, June 7, 2022, open 7:00 am to 8:00 pm – Return absentee ballot to Auditor’s office.

Questions regarding absentee voting and the pre-registration deadline may be directed to the

Auditor’s office at 641-585-3412.