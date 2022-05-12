Ernst Calls Out Anti-Law Enforcement Rhetoric

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) today blasted the anti-law enforcement rhetoric coming from the Left—including their calls to defund the police and abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Ernst noted that as a result, and with Democrats in control of Washington, we’ve seen a surge in violent crime across the country.

Ernst thanked the men and women in blue who work to keep Americans safe during this difficult time and called on President Biden and his liberal allies to take the crime surge seriously by enforcing the law, supporting our law enforcement, and holding perpetrators accountable.