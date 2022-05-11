Walter E. Hirsch, 92, of Belmond, IA, died, Tues., May 10, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient, Mason City, IA, with his loving family at his side.

Public funeral service will be Monday, May 16, 2022, at 2 PM, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Belmond.

Public visitation will be on Monday at the church from noon-2 PM.

Burial with full military honors will be in the Belmond Cemetery. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA is handling funeral arrangements.