Updated Polling Place Reminders Coming Soon to Winnebago County Voters’ Mailboxes

Winnebago County Auditor Karla Weiss reminds voters that some polling places have changed due to recent redistricting across the state. Iowans whose polling place has changed should be on the lookout for a postcard in the mail informing them of the new location.

“Due to changes in population, there were some changes made to voter’s polling places. Please watch for your postcard to see if these changes affected your polling place. As always, if you have questions, contact the Auditor’s office, we are happy to help. ”

Winnebago County will work with the Iowa Secretary of State to send a postcard to every registered voter in the county starting May 18. Under Iowa law, notices are required to be sent to impacted voters between 20 days and seven days prior to the primary election and again prior to the general election.

“If your polling place changed due to redistricting, you’ll be getting a card in the mail informing you of the new location,” Secretary of State Paul Pate said. “We want all eligible Iowans to make their voices heard by voting this year, and it’s important to have a plan if you’re going to the polls on Election Day. Step one is registering to vote. Step two is making sure you know where your polling place is located.”

Iowans can also look up their polling place online at this link. To check your voter registration status, register to vote or update your information, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov or www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov.