Tornado Watch Issued for Area Counties

Ther National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Winnebago, Hancock, Kossuth, Humboldt, and Palo Alto Counties in Iowa. It also is in effect for Freeborn and Faribault Counties in Minnesota.

Strong to severe storms are expected across much of the area today and tonight. Very large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible. In addition, very heavy rain and localized flash flooding are possible, especially near and after sunset.

Another round of widespread strong to severe storms is expected Thursday afternoon and evening, with large hail and damaging winds the primary threats. Isolated tornadoes are also possible. The severe storms may contain otherwise damaging winds.

The Tornado Watch will remain in effect until 9pm.