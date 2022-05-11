Ernst Calls for Action to Address Global Food Crisis, Expedite Aid Amid War in Ukraine

Recognizing the food insecurity across the globe caused by Putin’s unjust invasion of Ukraine, the breadbasket of Europe, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) today called attention to the $100 million of food aid Congress approved in March that has yet to be dispersed, in part due to the high transportation costs.

Ernst called on President Biden and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to act, or otherwise for Congress to pass her bipartisan measure to reduce bureaucratic red tape, lower costs, and expedite food aid to Ukraine and other countries affected by the war.