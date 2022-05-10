Summer Projects Scheduled at West Hancock Schools

The West Hancock Community Schools will honor the Class of 2022 with a graduation ceremony at 2pm on Sunday at the West Hancock High School in Britt. The final days of classes for the undergraduates is Friday May 20th. Shortly after that, the school will tackle a number of projects according to West Hancock Community Schools Superintendent Wayne Kronemann. The largest of these projects is a new greenhouse at the high school.

The tornado that hit Kanawha last month also affected the district’s middle school roof.

Kronemann says work will also commence on the Elementary School roof in Britt.