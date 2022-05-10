Newman Catholic Catholic School Receives $1.1 Million Donation

Newman Catholic School announced that the three-year Forming Disciples, Now and Forever Capital Campaign has received a $1.1 million donation and surpassed its first campaign goal by securing more than $5.4 million to grow the endowments and provide facility improvements.

“Our community is remarkable,” said Fr. Neil Manternach, Pastoral Coordinator for Newman Catholic School. “Since our campaign kickoff event just before Easter, when we announced raising more than $4.2 million, additional donors have responded with amazing generosity. Once again, we find ourselves tremendously grateful for these extraordinary investments in our future.”

Newman established tiered financial goals to help achieve and celebrate key campaign milestones as funds are secured. Surpassing the $5 million Celebration Goal contributes $1 million to the endowments for teacher salaries and student tuition assistance and provides $4 million for infrastructure improvements throughout the school.

“We are really just beginning to reach out to the entire community,” said Michael Anderegg, the Newman Catholic School Foundation Board President and campaign co-chair. “I’m extremely encouraged by our current level of support and in the coming months, as we continue to invite everyone to join us, I’m confident others will respond with a meaningful commitment to help us in transforming the future for Newman.”

Dozens of campaign volunteers have been leading the way and have begun visiting with fellow parents, alumni and friends in Mason City and surrounding areas seeking support for the effort.

“Volunteers recognize the importance of Catholic educational excellence in our community and their willingness to invest their time, talent and treasure continues to be an inspiration,” said Lynn Ptacek, Newman Catholic School Foundation Director. “Just as past generations have sacrificed to build what we enjoy today, our supporters realize that our needs are real and this campaign must be a high priority in their giving.”

After surpassing the $5 million Celebration Goal, leadership will continue to secure funds to reach the $7 million Challenge Goal, the $10 million Visionary Goal and the $15 million Transformational Goal, to fully fund all the facility improvements and endowments. Newman Knights and the North Iowa Community have always responded when called on,” Anderegg said. “I know these early commitments will challenge others to support our students and teachers. If everyone stands with us in this generational campaign, we will guarantee that Newman continues to thrive for the next 60 years and beyond.”

Newman is hosting celebration party for all campaign donors and volunteers for May 18, 2022, at The Sports Page in Mason City, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.