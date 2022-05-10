Lake Mills, Bishop Garrigan win Top of Iowa Conference golf championship
The Lake Mills boys golf team was once again the favorite coming into yesterday’s conference golf meet in Garner. Last year, the Bulldogs were heavy favorites and got to play on their home course. This year, they had to travel to Garner to try and win another conference crown. The Bulldogs did just that, winning by 20 strokes over North Union.
Helping the Bulldogs win the title was sweeping the top four positions. Sophomore Garrett Ham finished fourth last year while watching his teammate Casey Hanson win the title. This season, Ham shot an 80 to win the title himself, while Bennett Berger finished second for the second straight year. Freshman Austin Stene finished fourth in his first conference meet. Lake Mills had a fifth golfer finish with all-conference honors (top-10); Kinser Hanson shot an 88, tying two other golfers for eighth place.
ALL-CONFERENCE
Champion – Ham, Lake Mills 80
Runner-up – Berger, Lake Mills 82
Third – Denton Kingland, Lake Mills 86
Austin Stene, Lake Mills 86
Chase Cummings, North Union 86
Sixth – Ashtin Willms, Belmond-Klemme 87
– Ty Dillavou, Forest City 87
Eighth – Braden Renner, GHV 88
– Nick Schiltz, GHV North Union 88
– Kinser Hanson, Lake Mills 88
Lake Mills swept the conference awards for the second year in a row. In this first year as the coach, Lake Mills’ Travis Laudner was named the TIC West Coach of the Year. Lake Mills’ Bennett Berger was named the TIC West Player of the Year for the second straight year.
BOYS TEAM RESULTS
Lake Mills 334
North Union 354
Forest City 360
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 366
Bishop Garrigan 382
North Iowa 397
Belmond-Klemme 404
Eagle Grove 413
West Hancock 428
The defending Class 1A state champions can add another trophy to the case, as Bishop Garrigan picked up the girls team title at yesterday’s conference golf meet in Forest City. GHV had five girls earn all-conference (top-10), while Garrigan had four – but the Bears locked up four of the top-6 six spots helping them shoot 11 strokes better. Annie Burns won the individual title by five strokes, and Garrigan collected just enough low scores to top GHV in the team race.
ALL-CONFERENCE
Champion – Annie Burns, Garrigan 86
Runner-up – Audrey Overgaard, GHV 91
Third – Rylee Frayne, GHV 95
– Meredith Illg, Garrigan 95
– Ava Eisenbarth, Garrigan 95
Sixth – Riley Rosenmeyer, Garrigan 98
Seventh – Jailyn Krein, GHV 102
Eighth – Kenedee Frayne, GHV 105
– Ashlynn Willims, Belmond-Klemme 105
Tenth – Sydney Helgeson, GHV 106
TEAM SCORES
Bishop Garrigan 374
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 393
Eagle Grove 450
Belmond-Klemme 476
Forest City 486
Lake Mills 489
North Iowa 551