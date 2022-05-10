Lake Mills, Bishop Garrigan win Top of Iowa Conference golf championship

The Lake Mills boys golf team was once again the favorite coming into yesterday’s conference golf meet in Garner. Last year, the Bulldogs were heavy favorites and got to play on their home course. This year, they had to travel to Garner to try and win another conference crown. The Bulldogs did just that, winning by 20 strokes over North Union.

Helping the Bulldogs win the title was sweeping the top four positions. Sophomore Garrett Ham finished fourth last year while watching his teammate Casey Hanson win the title. This season, Ham shot an 80 to win the title himself, while Bennett Berger finished second for the second straight year. Freshman Austin Stene finished fourth in his first conference meet. Lake Mills had a fifth golfer finish with all-conference honors (top-10); Kinser Hanson shot an 88, tying two other golfers for eighth place.

ALL-CONFERENCE

Champion – Ham, Lake Mills 80

Runner-up – Berger, Lake Mills 82

Third – Denton Kingland, Lake Mills 86

Austin Stene, Lake Mills 86

Chase Cummings, North Union 86

Sixth – Ashtin Willms, Belmond-Klemme 87

– Ty Dillavou, Forest City 87

Eighth – Braden Renner, GHV 88

– Nick Schiltz, GHV North Union 88

– Kinser Hanson, Lake Mills 88

Lake Mills swept the conference awards for the second year in a row. In this first year as the coach, Lake Mills’ Travis Laudner was named the TIC West Coach of the Year. Lake Mills’ Bennett Berger was named the TIC West Player of the Year for the second straight year.

BOYS TEAM RESULTS

Lake Mills 334

North Union 354

Forest City 360

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 366

Bishop Garrigan 382

North Iowa 397

Belmond-Klemme 404

Eagle Grove 413

West Hancock 428

The defending Class 1A state champions can add another trophy to the case, as Bishop Garrigan picked up the girls team title at yesterday’s conference golf meet in Forest City. GHV had five girls earn all-conference (top-10), while Garrigan had four – but the Bears locked up four of the top-6 six spots helping them shoot 11 strokes better. Annie Burns won the individual title by five strokes, and Garrigan collected just enough low scores to top GHV in the team race.

ALL-CONFERENCE

Champion – Annie Burns, Garrigan 86

Runner-up – Audrey Overgaard, GHV 91

Third – Rylee Frayne, GHV 95

– Meredith Illg, Garrigan 95

– Ava Eisenbarth, Garrigan 95

Sixth – Riley Rosenmeyer, Garrigan 98

Seventh – Jailyn Krein, GHV 102

Eighth – Kenedee Frayne, GHV 105

– Ashlynn Willims, Belmond-Klemme 105

Tenth – Sydney Helgeson, GHV 106

TEAM SCORES

Bishop Garrigan 374

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 393

Eagle Grove 450

Belmond-Klemme 476

Forest City 486

Lake Mills 489

North Iowa 551