HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER: GHV sweeps Clear Lake Monday night

The GHV girls and boys soccer teams got two wins against Clear Lake Monday night.

The GHV girls played live on KIOW.com and won in penalty kicks, 2-0. While the GHV boys had a little easier time winning 5-0 at Clear Lake.

The GHV boys are now 9-2 on the season and got goals from Ben Furst, Lane Gayken, Edwin Fuentes, Alec Rodriguez, and Evan Sloan.

The GHV girls are also now 9-2 on the season and got stops from goalie Chloe Frank and goals from Ali Hess and Jenna Pringnitz in kicks.