Millions Wasted on Empty Hotel Rooms from Border Crisis, Ernst Demands Answers

As President Biden’s historic crisis at the Southern border rages on, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is calling attention to and demanding answers about reports that his administration wasted $17 million in American taxpayer money on empty and unused hotel rooms for illegal immigrants.

On April 12, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a report outlining their improper use of a sole source contract with Endeavors for the housing of migrant families that resulted in millions of tax dollars being wasted for unused bed space. The report comes after the United States experienced the highest level of illegal and irregular migration ever recorded, totaling more than 1.7 million encounters attempting to cross the border illegally last year.

In a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Ernst and her colleagues write: “These revelations raise concerns regarding the waste of taxpayer funds, as well as the department’s plan to respond to yet another record-breaking year of illegal migration across our southern border.”

The senators are demanding answers to several questions about the scope of the crisis Biden’s DHS is facing at the border and their plans to address it. They also go on to say: “Further, in light of these troubling facts, we are requesting additional information about how you allowed an agency under your leadership to waste taxpayer dollars on empty hotel rooms for illegal immigrants. We expect you to conduct a full investigation as to why this was allowed to happen and put in place appropriate measures to protect American’s taxpayer dollars.”

They conclude the letter with several additional questions demanding details about DHS’ actions and review processes in light of the report of egregious waste and failed planning.