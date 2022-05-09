Michael “Mike” L. Halverson, 72, a lifelong resident of Garner, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 8, 2022, after a courageous three-year battle with cancer.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, May 12, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Forest City with Rev. Eric Weaver officiating.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner.

Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church.

Mike, the son of Frank and LaVera (Lemke) Halverson, was born January 11, 1950, in Forest City. He attended and graduated from Garner-Hayfield High School in 1968. On July 7, 1979, he married Kerry Alman in Mason City. They made their home on an acreage near Miller where Mike raised quarter horses. He enjoyed carpentry and woodworking and turned his passion into a career, owning his own construction business for 37 years. Mike was a skilled craftsman and continued his love of woodworking after his retirement with many projects for friends and family, and he leaves behind a legacy of furniture heirlooms his family will long cherish. Mike was also an avid outdoorsman and shooting sports enthusiast; he loved being outside, waterfowl, deer, and turkey hunting, barbecuing for family gatherings, and taking his 12 grandchildren for rides around the farm on ‘the mule.’ He shared his love of hunting with others and served as a Hunter’s Safety instructor for many years. Mike also served as a reserve deputy for the Sheriff’s department for close to 40 years. He was well-known and recognized by his handlebar mustache and ever-present cowboy hat.

Mike loved his family and Jesus. His faith was an essential part of his life, and especially in the last few years he spoke boldly of his faith and rarely let a conversation go by without mentioning the impact of God’s grace on his life.

Mike is survived by his wife of nearly 43 years, Kerry of Garner; children, Ryan (Jana) Bakke of Urbandale, Rachel (Trent) Holmberg of Adel, Steven (Morgan) Halverson of Johnston and Kate (Kaleb) Pergande of Marshalltown; grandchildren, Alayna, Ashlyn and Ajay Bakke, Bennett, Walker and Harper Holmberg, Tegan, Tristan and Trinley Halverson and Isaiah, Gwen and Zeb Pergande; a sister, Renita Ray of Chaska, MN;and many extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents.