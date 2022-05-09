Wind Advisory WIND ADVISORY - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Franklin County IA  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Results from Friday and Saturday

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal3 hours agoLast Updated: May 9, 2022

The Forest City boys and girls golf teams hosted Lake Mills and Belmond-Klemme on Friday at Bear Creek Golf Course.

GIRLS

Team Scores

1st – Belmond-Klemme 230

2nd – Lake Mills 242

3rd – Forest City 252

Belmond-Klemme girls

Medalist – Ashlynn Willms, Belmond-Klemme 51

Ashlynn Willms

Runner – Claire Levine, Lake Mills 54

Claire Levine

BOYS

Team Scores

1st – Lake Mills 172

2nd – Forest City 186

3rd – Belmond-Klemme 239

Lake Mills boys

Medalist – Garrett Ham, Lake Mills 37

Runner-up Bennett Berger, Lake Mills 43

Berger and Ham

 

 

Hampton-Dumont-CAL Invitational Results

Team scores

1st Charles City 350

2nd Hampton-Dumont 359

3rd Forest City 366

4th North Butler 370

5th Iowa Falls-Alden 377

6th West Hancock 525

Individual Top-10

Medalist – Trevor White, Charles City 79

Runner-up – Carson Gallup, Charles City 83

3rd – Jack Harms, Forest City 84

4th – Ruben Salinas, Hampton-Dumont 85

5th – Sean Mather, North Butler 86

6th – Carter Arends, Iowa Falls-Alden 86

7th – Tommy Birdsell, Hampton-Dumont 93

8th – Will Heidemann, Forest City 88

9th – Jaxon Houdek, Charles City 90

10th – Brandon Hisler, Hampton-Dumont 93

