HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Results from Friday and Saturday
The Forest City boys and girls golf teams hosted Lake Mills and Belmond-Klemme on Friday at Bear Creek Golf Course.
GIRLS
Team Scores
1st – Belmond-Klemme 230
2nd – Lake Mills 242
3rd – Forest City 252
Medalist – Ashlynn Willms, Belmond-Klemme 51
Runner – Claire Levine, Lake Mills 54
BOYS
Team Scores
1st – Lake Mills 172
2nd – Forest City 186
3rd – Belmond-Klemme 239
Medalist – Garrett Ham, Lake Mills 37
Runner-up Bennett Berger, Lake Mills 43
Hampton-Dumont-CAL Invitational Results
Team scores
1st Charles City 350
2nd Hampton-Dumont 359
3rd Forest City 366
4th North Butler 370
5th Iowa Falls-Alden 377
6th West Hancock 525
Individual Top-10
Medalist – Trevor White, Charles City 79
Runner-up – Carson Gallup, Charles City 83
3rd – Jack Harms, Forest City 84
4th – Ruben Salinas, Hampton-Dumont 85
5th – Sean Mather, North Butler 86
6th – Carter Arends, Iowa Falls-Alden 86
7th – Tommy Birdsell, Hampton-Dumont 93
8th – Will Heidemann, Forest City 88
9th – Jaxon Houdek, Charles City 90
10th – Brandon Hisler, Hampton-Dumont 93