Guth Visits the Students at Garner Hayfield Ventura School District

Students at the Garner Hayfield Ventura School District got a chance to meet their State Senator. Dennis Guth made the most of the chance by giving the students a little lesson in how state and federal government works.

Students peppered him with a number of questions and most of them were about federal issues that affected Iowans.

Guth challenged the students about how government actually works. He used the U. S. Constitution as a means to demonstrate the process.

Students from the district had the opportunity to travel to Washington, D. C.. Guth stated that he enjoys opportunities like this to speak with students and answer questions they may have regarding government. Students say it give them insight on how the process works.