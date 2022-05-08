Wright County Board to Proclaim Mental Health Month

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to receive the monthly revenue report from the Wright County Sheriff. They will then turn their attention to a proclamation declaring May as Mental Health Month. The county has recently joined a new mental health region which they believe will better serve their citizens.

The board is looking to establish a new housing trust fund. Shirley Helgevold who is the MIDAS Executive Director will explain why her group should be chosen to handle that work.

Wright County Secondary Roads Engineer Adam Clemons will give an update on the condition of roads in the county and discuss resurfacing and repairs along with any upcoming or current projects.