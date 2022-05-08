NewsWeather

Wind Advisory in Effect for the Area

AJ Taylor May 8, 2022

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the area. Southeast to South winds 25 to 30 mph or greater with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph expected.

The advisory has been posted from 7 AM to 4 PM CDT Monday.

Driving may be difficult on east west oriented roadways, especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle on east west roadways. Officials advise that people also secure outdoor objects to keep them from being blown around or away.

 
 
 
 
