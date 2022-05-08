Sunday Talk: Feenstra on Price Fixing and Interest Rates

INTRODUCING BIPARTISAN LEGISLATION TO HOLD THE BIG PACKERS ACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR PRICE-FIXING SCHEMES

On Tuesday, Congresswoman Cindy Axne and I introduced our bipartisan Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act to bring fairness and transparency back to the cattle market, which is dominated by four major meat packers.

We know that the Big Packers are illegally distorting the cattle market to increase their profits at the expense of Iowa family farmers. It’s shameful and it’s wrong.

The Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act will finally hold the Big Packers accountable for their price-fixing schemes and ensure that our producers and their families are paid a fair price for their high-quality product.

TOURING SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER IN SIOUX CITY Yesterday, I toured Siouxland Community Health Center in Sioux City and met with more than 300 of their employees to discuss issues impacting our healthcare workers in Iowa. Iowa’s community health centers have always provided exceptional care to patients and their families. In Congress, I am working to strengthen our healthcare workforce in rural Iowa and expand access to quality, affordable healthcare.

CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF THE AMES LAB AT IOWA STATE Yesterday, I gave the keynote speech at the 75th anniversary celebration of the Ames Lab at Iowa State and had the opportunity to tour the lab. From diversifying critical materials production to developing the world-renowned Ames Process, the Ames Lab has cemented itself as one of the top research and innovation hubs in the country. I also talked about my work on the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee. Over the last year, we have passed several pieces of bipartisan legislation to bolster precision agriculture, expand STEM education in rural America, and prevent intellectual property theft by foreign spies. I am committed to supporting our universities and bright students any way that I can. There is so much we can achieve when we work together.

TOURING VERBIO’S NEW BIOREFINERY IN NEVADA Today, I toured Verbio’s new biorefinery in Nevada and spoke at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. This new plant is good for our rural economy and main streets. By producing an estimated 60 million gallons of corn-based ethanol and 19 million gallons of renewable natural gas a year, this plant will support our family farmers, strengthen our ag economy, and power Iowa’s energy needs. I will continue to support these critical investments in our homegrown energy infrastructure and work to secure our energy independence for years to come.

N CASE YOU MISSED IT: FED RAISES INTEREST RATES BY A HALF POINT On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point to fight record inflation caused by reckless spending in Washington. However, when the Fed raises interest rates, our payments on our $30 trillion debt also increase, creating a dangerous, irreversible debt spiral that damages our economy. That’s why I support a balanced budget amendment and have voted against wasteful, pork-barrel spending that fuels inflation.