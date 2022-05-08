Hancock County Board to Meet on Real Estate Issues

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to open bids that have been submitted to replace the northwest tower roof on the county courthouse. The project is slated to get underway later this spring and early summer.

Hancock County Treasurer Deb Engstler will approach the board on assigning county held tax sale certificates on two properties.

Other real estate matters include property in Twin Lakes Township in section 34. Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis will ask the board to possibly consider a sale of the property. He will also give the board an update on the current status of secondary roads in the county.

After the board is expected to declare May as Mental Health Month, they will begin the procerss of approving liquor licenses for the upcoming Hancock County District Fair at the end of July. This will be followed by a discussion to join the Landfill of North Iowa and a fifth pay estimate totaling $18,630 for repair work done to the South Main Open Ditch in Drainage District 1 & 2.