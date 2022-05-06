Winnebago Board Tables Paving Project

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors have decided to table a repaving project on County Road 95 between A 16 and R 74. The project would have cost the county on average $350,000 per mile for a total cost of $1.678,204.

Winnebago County Secondary Roads Engineer Scott Meinders felt that the project should go forward considering that material costs would surely go up. When asked about the safety of the road, Meinders explained that the safety would erode over time.

Heartland Asphalt was the only bidder in the process and the bid came in higher than was projected for the resurfacing. This caused some concern among the supervisors who asked if the project could be combined with other projects down the road. Meinders thought that, given current trends, material costs would go up over the next couple of years.

The money for the project comes out of a Farm to Market Fund utilized by numerous counties. Supervisor Terry Durby explained the status of the county in the fund.

Meinders explained that the county has a share available to them.

Meinders went on to say that patching and sealing might cost the county anywhere from $50,000 to $450,000 but emphasized that it probably would not hold over time. Supervisor Susan Smith appeared to be cautious about spending taxpayer dollars on a patchwork fix.

The board did not take any action on awarding a contract and instead tabled the measure until Tuesday for further discussion.