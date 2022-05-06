Darlene N. Divan, 94, of Thompson passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City.

A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Thompson with Rev. Rod Hopp officiating. Inurnment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Cataldo Funeral Home of Garner is in charge of arrangements.

