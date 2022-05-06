Obits
Darlene N. Divan
Darlene N. Divan, 94, of Thompson passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City.
A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Thompson with Rev. Rod Hopp officiating. Inurnment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Cataldo Funeral Home of Garner is in charge of arrangements.
CATALDO FUNERAL HOME
760 Center Avenue
Garner, IA 50438
PH 641.923.2841
Fax: 1-888-810-8495