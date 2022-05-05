Waldorf will host the North Star Athletic Association baseball tournament starting tomorrow

The NSAA announced in early January that come May, eight teams would converge on Forest City for the conference baseball tournament – that time is now here. The tournament is set to start tomorrow morning in Forest City.

That’s Waldorf’s associate athletic director of compliance and recruiting Ryan Flickinger, who says Waldorf found out that they’d won the bid for the tournament to come to Forest City around a year ago. Flickinger said they were unsure if the bid would get accepted but also mentioned he feels the facilities that Waldorf, Forest City CSD and the City of Forest City – among others- worked hard to build has paid off. Waldorf was hopeful they could win because of the impact the tournament could have on Forest City and surrounding communities.

Flickinger was once the baseball coach at Waldorf, as was current Waldorf director of athletics Chad Gassman. Those two, along with current baseball coach Joe Tautges and multiple other Waldorf athletic staff members, have worked daily over the past month to make sure everything and everyone is in place to host this type of event. Waldorf also had to work with Forest City schools as the tournament will start tomorrow at 9 AM while high school and middle school students will still be in Class.

As Flickinger mentioned earlier, at least 14 games will be played over the next many days here in Forest City – giving fans in the region a chance to watch high-level baseball. Among the teams participating is one of the best NAIA baseball teams in the country, Bellevue. The Bruins wrapped up the regular season with a 41-10 overall record, going 25-2 in NSAA play to secure their third-straight NSAA Regular-Season Championship. They’ve already been selected to host one of the NAIA Opening Round Tournaments and will be the top seed and favorite in this weekend’s tournament.

NEED TO KNOW WHEN ATTENDING:

According to Flickinger, those who have been to Waldorf baseball games in the past will see some changes. He asks that on Friday, those that attend the tournament refrain from parking in the back parking lot and instead part in front of the high school/middle school. Fans can go back to parking behind the schools on Saturday and Sunday. Due to conference rules, fans will have to pay to attend the tournament but get to watch all day for only $8 for adults and $4 for kids and seniors. The exception to that rule: Athletes that participate in North Star Athletic Association activities will also be admitted to the tournament for free.

The concession stand will also be different. Waldorf doesn’t usually have one at baseball and softball games, but they will have an extensive one due to all-day baseball.

The tournament isn’t the only event in Forest City this weekend. Along with Waldorf hosting baseball, it’s also graduation weekend. Though the economic impact will be beneficial to the city, Flickinger warned that the extra guests could strain some businesses. This will require both residents and visitors to be patient with local business owners as they work to serve you.

He closed by saying this tournament must happen and must be completed by Tuesday, so stay tuned to KIOW and other information sources for time changes if inclement weather appears.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

9 a.m – Game 1: No. 8 seed Presentation (S.D.) (5-42, 3-21 NSAA)

vs. No. 1 seed Bellevue (Neb.) (41-10, 25-2 NSAA).

12 p.m – Game 2: No. 5 seed Valley City State (N.D.) (21-20, 12-11 NSAA)

vs. No. 4 seed Waldorf (Iowa) (14-25, 12-10 NSAA).

4 P.M. – Game 3: No. 6 seed Mayville State (N.D.) (16-22, 13-14 NSAA)

vs. No. 3 seed Dickinson State (N.D.) (18-22, 11-9 NSAA)

7 P.M – Game 4: No. 7 seed Viterbo (Wis.) (14-34, 5-20 NSAA)

vs. No. 2 seed Dakota State (S.D.) (29-16, 15-9 NSAA)

SATURDAY

9 A.M. – Game 5 (Loser’s Out Game): Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

12 P.M. – Game 6 (Loser’s Out Game): Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

4 P.M. – Game 7 (Winner’s Bracket Game): Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

7 P.M. – Game 8 (Winner’s Bracket Game): Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

SUNDAY

9 A.M – Game 9 (Loser’s Out Game): Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 7

12 P.M. – Game 10 (Loser’s Out Game): Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 8

4 P.M. – Game 11 (Winner’s Bracket Game): Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8

7 P.M. – Game 12 (Loser’s Out Game): Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10

MONDAY

11 A.M – Game 13 (Loser’s Out Game): Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 11

2:30 PM – Game 14 (Championship Game): Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 13

TUESDAY

12 P.M – Game 15 (Championship Game): If Winner Game 11 suffers first defeat in Game 14