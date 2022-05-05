Ten Scholarships Available Now for Remote Working From Home Certificate Course

Having the skills to be successful in remote work can open employment possibilities for Iowans no matter where they live. Iowans can gain these skills through the Remote Work Certificate. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach offers the virtual course in partnership with Utah State University Extension.

The next session begins June 6 and the registration deadline is June 1. Registration information is available on the Human Sciences Extension and Outreach website at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/remote-work.

Worth County ISU Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson explained that with the recent pandemic, more people discovered the benefits of working from home.

The four-week course is open to adult learners and requires approximately 30 hours to complete. Participants must have broadband internet access, a Web camera and microphone, and basic computer proficiency.

The course will not only give participants an in depth look at programs like Go To Meeting and Zoom, but it will also give them an understanding of document sharing and developing leadership roles.

The registration fee is $249 and upon completion participants receive a Remote Work Certificate. Thanks to a local sponsor there will be 10 full $249.00 scholarships available for free full registration payments of the first ten individuals signing up for the program. Those who not able to register for the June 1st deadline may sign up by June 30th to take advantage of the free $249.00 scholarship opportunity to take the class anytime after June 30th. Must pre-register prior to June 30th to accept the full $249 registration fee offer at a later set of meetings.

For more information or to access one of ten limited time course scholarships, contact Dennis Johnson, Worth County Extension Education Specialist at djohn@iastate.edu or call 641-324-1531 at the Worth County Extension Office in Northwood.