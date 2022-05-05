Sports

MBT and KIOW honor local athletes with Prep of the Week banquet

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal24 seconds agoLast Updated: May 5, 2022
    Bennett Berger, Lake Mills - GOLF
    Avery Eastvold, Lake Mills - Track and Field
    Chiara Thompson, Forest City - Bowling
    Keevan Jones, Forest City - Volleyball
    Kadin Abele, Lake Mills - Football
    Chloe Frank, GHV - Basketball and Volleyball
    Lili Nelson, Forest City - Cross Country
    Mitchell Smith, West Hancock - Football
    Truman Knudtson, Forest City - Football
    Matthew Francis, West Hancock - Football
    Braden Walk, West Hancock - Football
    Wyatt Helming, Lake Mills - Basketball twice
    Liz Richardson, GHV - Basketball
    Hayden Hoffmeyer, Forest City - Wrestling
    Kennedy Kelly, West Hancock - Basketball
    Shae Dillavou, Forest City - Basketball
    Kali Johnson, Forest City - Bowling
    Hayden Helgeson, Lake Mills - Wrestling
    Kellen Smitch, West Hancock - Wrestling
    Drew Britson, GHV - Basketball

    Last night MBT and KIOW hosted local athletes for the annual MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week banquet. Each athlete was selected during the 2021-2022 sports seasons as the athlete of that particular week. MBT and KIOW honored athletes in cross country, football, volleyball, basketball, wrestling, bowling, and track and field this year. Schools with athletes eligible for the award are West Hancock, Forest City, Lake Mills, GHV, North Iowa, and Belmond-Klemme.

     

    Not pictured:

    Logan Sabin, North Iowa – Basketball

    Rylan Barnes, West Hancock – Football

    Ellie Hanna, Lake Mills – Volleyball

    Brett Doege, North Iowa – Football

    Athletes selected following the banquet invite: (these athletes will be asked to the 2022-2023 banquet)

    Week 29 – Braden Boehnke, GHV – Soccer
    Week 30 – Leah Kramersmier, North Iowa – Track and Field

