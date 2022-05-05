MBT and KIOW honor local athletes with Prep of the Week banquet

Last night MBT and KIOW hosted local athletes for the annual MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week banquet. Each athlete was selected during the 2021-2022 sports seasons as the athlete of that particular week. MBT and KIOW honored athletes in cross country, football, volleyball, basketball, wrestling, bowling, and track and field this year. Schools with athletes eligible for the award are West Hancock, Forest City, Lake Mills, GHV, North Iowa, and Belmond-Klemme.

Not pictured:

Logan Sabin, North Iowa – Basketball

Rylan Barnes, West Hancock – Football

Ellie Hanna, Lake Mills – Volleyball

Brett Doege, North Iowa – Football

Athletes selected following the banquet invite: (these athletes will be asked to the 2022-2023 banquet)

Week 29 – Braden Boehnke, GHV – Soccer

Week 30 – Leah Kramersmier, North Iowa – Track and Field